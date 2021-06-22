Triple Threat Money In The Bank Qualifier, Strap Match Set For 6/28 WWE Raw
Second chances don't come around often but when they do, you have to take advantage. Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw was all about Money in the Bank qualifying matches. John Morrison, Riddle, and Ricochet qualified for the Ladder Match on July 18 by defeating Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton respectively. Now, those three men will get the opportunity to secure their own spot in the Ladder Match when they face off in a triple threat next week.