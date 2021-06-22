Triple Threat Money In The Bank Qualifier, Strap Match Set For 6/28 WWE Raw

After Edge made his surprise return to Friday Night SmackDown last week, WWE quickly turned around and confirmed that the "Rated-R Superstar" would challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Since then both Reigns and Edge have commented on the match, which was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania 37 before Daniel Bryan inserted himself into the equation and made it a triple threat. Said match saw Reigns stack Edge on top of Bryan and pin both men (thanks to a major assist from Jey Uso and a steel chair).