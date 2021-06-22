Cancel
Family Relationships

Henry Golding: I want my daughter to travel the world

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Golding wants his daughter to understand “the importance of travelling”. The 34-year-old actor and his wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl into the world on March 31, and Henry has said he’d love to take his daughter to visit different countries around the world, especially because of his own “multicultural family”.

Henry Golding
