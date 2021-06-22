Cancel
Akron, OH

Teen arrested after fatal shooting at Akron cemetery is suspect in 2nd homicide

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 17 days ago
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old male who was arrested Friday after a fatal shooting at a cemetery has been charged with murder in connection with the slaying of a 17-year-old in April, police say. The teen suspect was taken into custody after he bailed from a vehicle while trying to...

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

