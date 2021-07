When your kids want the fun of a playground in the heat of the summer, a water playground can be an ideal solution. With water jetting on them as they splash with friends, a day at the local kids splash pad is a great way to spend a summer day close to home. Unlike water parks where you may have to travel for miles, sprinkler parks can be practically right in your own backyard. Here are some great water playgrounds around Rockland and Bergen counties. Just make sure to also stay hydrated and slather on the sunscreen all summer long.