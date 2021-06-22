Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darke County, OH

Darke County native wins 800-meter run at Olympic Trials, earns spot in Tokyo games

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aycq7_0abTrtiD00

A Darke County native and Tri-Village High School graduate will be returning to the Olympics.

Clayton Murphy won the 800-meter run Monday at the U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. to claim a spot on the U.S. team heading to Tokyo.

Murphy, who was the bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, finished in 1 minute, 43.17 seconds.

The pandemic gave him an extra year to practice, after Japan and the International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Olympics until 2021.

“I kind of used that time to focus on different things in my training,” Murphy said. “I think it really made me better as an athlete going into this year, and that was my build up toward the qualifier.”

Xenia grad, Daniel Michalski, finished third in the 3000-meter Men’s Steeplechase at the first round of the trials with a time of 8:22.03.

Michalski will compete Friday at 7:42 p.m. in the finals for a spot on the US Olympic team.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to take place July 23 through August 8.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Xenia, OH
County
Darke County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Trials#Tri Village High School#Men S Steeplechase#Us Olympic#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Silvis, ILPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Munoz, Hadley share the lead at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — (AP) — Sebastian Munoz never knows when the switch will come on and the putts start to fall, but he recognized it happening Thursday in the John Deere Classic. Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five straight birdies at the TPC Deere Run for an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy