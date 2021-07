Snatching another South Iowa Cedar League victory is what the Keota baseball team did on Monday by surging past Iowa Valley 11-0. This game did go the distance with a bulk of the runs coming in the later frames including two in the fifth, one in the sixth, and four in the seventh. The Eagles peppered 16 hits led by Carson Sprouse going 3-for-4 with three RBI and Patrick Clarahan went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Bryce Greiner brought the fireworks with a two run shot. Sprouse got the win on the hill tossing 5 2/3 innings without giving up a run on five hits, no walks, and striking out nine.