Dallas, TX

Amber Alert issued for two children believed to be with homicide suspect in Dallas

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnL9z_0abTrOn200

Police in Dallas have issued an Amber Alert for two missing children believed to be in danger.

The Dallas Police Department says that on June 21, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter were last seen on the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive in Dallas, Texas.

Seven Jeter was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on it and Curtis Jeter was last seen wearing a white and light blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit.

Seven and Curtis are believed to be in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with body damage to driver side rear quarter panel. Police say Curtis Everett Jeter, a suspect in a homicide, has possession of Seven and Curtis.

The two children, according to police, are believed to be in danger and need assistance.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 109886-2021.

