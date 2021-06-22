Cancel
Gambling

BC-Chart Assiniboia Downs

Hastings Tribune
 17 days ago

1st-$9,385, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.400, 46.800, 59.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.600. Gooch Express;122;4;3;2-hd;2-2½;1-hd;1-4;L. Nelson;5.60. Cross Lake Proud;124;5;2;1-1;1-1½;2-2½;2-nk;J. Carreno;0.40. Alpine Empire;124;6;1;6;4-1½;3-2;3-4¼;K. Pizarro;19.90. Witt Loves Tacos;123;1;6;5-2½;6;6;4-1½;S. Chickeness;17.10. Big Buffy;119;2;4;3-2½;5-2;5-2;5-½;N. Stephenson;3.05. Be My Macho Man;124;3;5;4-1½;3-½;4-hd;6;D. Lewis;26.05. 4 (4);Gooch Express;13.20;4.80;2.40. 5 (5);Cross Lake Proud;2.40;2.10. 6 (6);Alpine...

www.hastingstribune.com
BC-Results Churchill Downs-3-Add

BC-Results Churchill Downs-3-Add

3rd_$102,000, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. 4 (4) Cavalry Charge (B.Hernandez, Jr.)9.205.203.80. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BC-Results Evangeline Downs-6-Add

BC-Results Evangeline Downs-6-Add

6th_$10,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BC-Entries Wyoming Downs

BC-Entries Wyoming Downs

2nd_$3,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, . 3rd_$5,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f. 4th_$4,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$3,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f. 6th_$4,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Penny Joe126Little Tiger126. Dixie Chip121Lil Bit Sassy126. Yatahey124Glorious Grey126. 7th_$6,500, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3½f. Wind...
SportsHastings Tribune

BC-Chart Sam Houston Race Park-6-Add

Sam Houston Race Park Results Thursday June 24th, 2021. 6th-$29,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.540. Trainer: Trey Wood. Winner: BR F, 4, by Favorite Cartel-Tallulah Moon. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Silk and Stilettos;128;4;4;1-hd;1-1;1-1;L. Vivanco;3.60;2.40;2.40;0.80. Jeg Apolliteal Seis;125;7;3;2-hd;2-hd;2-1¼;N. Villatoro;3.20. Pronto Alexa;127;9;2;3-hd;3-hd;2-1¼;P....
BC-Chart Prairie Meadows

BC-Chart Prairie Meadows

1st-$14,201, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:59.170. Winner: BR F, 2, by Just Amazing Jess-Determinedly. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Trs Amazing Gracie;124;4;1;2-½;1-hd;E. Navarrete, Jr.;33.40;9.20;5.20;15.70. Corona Ken;124;7;5;3-½;2-1;J. Dominguez;16.60;10.20;13.00. Lil Sister;124;9;4;5-hd;3-2;D. Amaya;4.00;4.30. Ts Perry Kool;124;3;3;1-hd;4-½;S. Smith;7.50. Classinova;124;2;10;9-½;5-¾;E. Escobedo;1.50. Ts Tres My Dust;125;6;2;4-½;6-nk;B. Quiroz;16.80. Casanovas Doll;124;10;8;10;7-2¾;A. Alvidrez;5.20.
BC-Results Indiana Downs

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$15,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 2:30. Time 1:13.01. Fast. Also Ran_Prime N Proper, Mrsinatraglorylady, Rosy Glow. Exacta (2-5) paid $95.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-4-3) paid $59.25. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-4) paid $59.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Poctello Downs

BC-Results Poctello Downs

1st_$1,500, , 3YO up, 3½f, clear. 2 (2) No Warning Just Fire (N.Ramirez)2.602.202.20. Off 6:12. Time 1:85.10. Fast. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $2.90. $1 Quinella (1-2) paid $1.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Chart Pleasanton-7-Add

BC-Chart Pleasanton-7-Add

7th-$27,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.230, 45.910, 58.060, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.610. Scratched: Square Deal, Irrefutable. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Italiano;125;8;4;4-½;4-2;3-1;1-1½;B. Pena;9.80;4.20;3.40;3.90. Clem Labine;125;2;6;7;7;5-1;2-no;K. Frey;3.20;3.00;1.70. Galoping Cat;125;4;2;3-1;1-1;1-hd;3-1;F. Monroy;9.20;32.70. War Games;125;3;3;1-1½;2-hd;2-½;4-1½;W. Antongeorgi III;5.20. Appreciated;125;1;7;6-1½;5-hd;6-7;5-nk;E. Roman;6.40. Sunrise Journey;122;5;1;2-1;3-1½;4-1;6-17¼;S. Rivera;4.60. Prince de Prince;125;6;5;5-2;6-½;7;7;A. Espinoza;22.20. Terry's Boy;125;7;8;—;—;—;—;A. Ayuso;9.50. $1 Pick 3...
Wednesday's Transactions

Wednesday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP DJ Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Transferred RF Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LF Eddie Rosario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6. Recalled 2B Owen Miller and RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus.
BC-Transactions,Writethru

BC-Transactions,Writethru

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Maikel Franco on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Kelvin Gutierrez from Norfolk (Triple-A East). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP DJ Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A...
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports

D-backs RHP Corbin Martin shut down with forearm strain

The Arizona Diamondbacks were hit with yet another injury Thursday morning. D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo confirmed ahead of Arizona’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies that right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin has been shut down due to a right forearm strain. He has been placed on the Triple-A Reno Aces’ seven-day injured list.
BC-Entries Presque Isle Downs

BC-Entries Presque Isle Downs

1st_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$15,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. Thats Marge120Way of Life120. Anotherworldinside120Boo Boo Kitty120. Royal Engagement120Runaway Breeze120. Titanic Rose120. 5th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
Mirror

Lutz sets record in NJ vault event

Altoona Area High School’s Nathan Lutz recently won a pole vault competition at Thomas Edison Park in Edison, N.J. Lutz set a meet record with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches in winning the Boys Freshman Division in the East Coast Track and Field Championships, hosted by the Garden State Track Club, on June 23. Lutz beat four other invitees and placed fifth overall in a field of 14 competitors.

Comments / 0

