BC-Chart Assiniboia Downs

Altoona Area High School’s Nathan Lutz recently won a pole vault competition at Thomas Edison Park in Edison, N.J. Lutz set a meet record with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches in winning the Boys Freshman Division in the East Coast Track and Field Championships, hosted by the Garden State Track Club, on June 23. Lutz beat four other invitees and placed fifth overall in a field of 14 competitors.