Warsaw driver transported via Life Flight Eagle after Benton County crash Monday
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Warsaw driver was injured in a one-vehicle Benton County crash Monday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John E. Gumm, 37, was driving a Dodge van on Lost Valley Road, east of Hatchery Road, around 4 p.m. Monday. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, traveled up an embankment, overturned and ejected him. Gumm was transported via Life Flight Eagle to Research Medical Center for treatment.www.kmzu.com