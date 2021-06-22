H.S. TENNIS: Valencia lifts King Philip girls over Sharon in quarterfinal

WRENTHAM — Senior co-captain Mia Valencia won the final three games in the second set of her No. 2 singles match to provide unbeaten and top-seeded King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis team with its decisive third team point in a 3-2 victory over Sharon High in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional Monday.The Warriors (15-0) had taken a 4-1 victory over their Hockomock League member Eagles 4-1 earlier in the season.