Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Happened To Coliesa McMillian From My 600-Lb Life?

By Ashley Bubp
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The TLC reality show "My 600-lb Life" explores the lives and stories of people who are so morbidly obese that they weigh 600 pounds or more. Together with bariatric surgeon Younan "Dr. Now" Nowzaradan, each participant goes on a transformational journey as they try to lose weight and regain control of their lives. During her Season 8 episode, Dr. Now tried his best to help Coliesa McMillian, a 41-year-old woman with four kids who weighed in at 643 pounds when the filming of her episode began. But her case, unfortunately, did not go according to plan.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lose Weight#Exercise#Bariatric Surgery#Sepsis#Jama Network#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Suffered All My Life

I am 73 years old and was diagnosed with migraine headaches when I was about 30. The headaches began much earlier, but as is so common, were misdiagnosed for years. Once I knew what the problem was, I was able to determine and avoid most of my migraine triggers, with one glaring exception: Menstrual. Over the years I tried everything suggested to me from medical practitioners, alternative medicine, friends, coworkers, neighbors, even TV ads, but no lasting relief with any of them.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

As many as one-in-eight people could be low in vitamin B12. Facial twitches and pain in the face can both be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies suggests. The reason is that the body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. B12...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in the Morning, It May Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

This subtle symptom is easy to overlook—but it could be pointing toward a problem. Parkinson's disease (PD) is a lifelong, progressive disorder that can cause difficulty walking, balancing, and completing other fine motor tasks. It occurs when nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine—a chemical that influences movement—die or become otherwise ineffective. Today, nearly one million Americans and over 10 million people worldwide suffer from PD, and that number is expected to rise in the coming decades.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Thing To Eat To Get Rid Of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are so many misconceptions about how to lose weight—particularly when it comes to stubborn belly fat. And many of the tips to get rid of belly fat claim to be "quick fixes" are straight-up myths… and can even be super dangerous (like swallowing cotton balls). What?!. One pervasive myth...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Know This Before Taking Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen first became available over the counter in 1984, and it's developed a reputation as aspirin's gentler, safer younger sibling. That said, like most medications, ibuprofen can have side effects. "Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that is used for both pain control and fever control," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although if taken appropriately ibuprofen is safe, chronic use can cause some long-standing health issues." Read on to see what taking ibuprofen every day can do to your body, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What does fast nail growth actually mean?

DEAR DR. ROACH: If your fingernails grow really quickly, are you basically a healthy person? -- V.V.M. ANSWER: This is an urban legend. Every person has a speed at which their nails will grow that is largely genetically determined, and a person in good health will grow nails at that speed.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement for Weight Loss, Say Dietitians

With more than 50,000 dietary supplements on the market, you can just imagine how many of those are marketed as weight-loss products. It's a multi-billion-dollar industry. So, trying to find agreement on what the #1 best dietary supplement for weight loss is a toss-up. Most weight-loss supplements contain such common...
Weight Losswomenworking.com

What Happens To The Body When You Eat Pineapple Regularly, Aside from Weight Loss

Pineapple is the perfect ingredient to incorporate into almost every meal. Whether you want to enjoy it in a smoothie, as a snack, or even on pizza, pineapple can complement any meal this season. Aside from its tastiness, pineapple packs extra nutritional benefits. TikTok users have hailed pineapple for its weight loss purposes, but the tropical fruit is known to affect the body in a number of ways aside from weight loss.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, It Could Be an Early Sign of Diabetes

Talk to a doctor if you notice this skin condition that's often a warning sign. Diabetes is a condition that can quietly sneak up on you well before you notice that something is off, but getting an early diagnosis is important to your treatment. Knowing some of the early signs of diabetes—including the more unusual ones—will give you a good idea of when it's time to see a doctor. And there's one symptom that you can spot easily, if you know what to look for: Experts say that early on, diabetes can manifest in a specific way on your skin. Read on to find out what kind of mark you should be keeping an eye out for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Local doctor offers breakthrough treatment for chronic lower back pain

Dr. Nathan Sneddon — double board certified and fellowship trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine — is one of the few doctors in the region to offer an innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic low back pain. The Intracept® procedure is minimally invasive procedure that...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

'My 600-Lb Life' Alum Mercedes Cephas Looks Gorgeous in Last Photos: Her Story after the Show

"My 600-Lb Life" star Mercedes Cephas looked stunning in the last snaps she uploaded to her social media accounts. Here's a look at her life after she starred on the show. The Facebook profile of "My 600-Lb Life" alum Mercedes Cephas shows that she has returned to Cincinnati, a long way from Houston. Also apparent from her profile is that she is a stay-at-home mother.

Comments / 0

Community Policy