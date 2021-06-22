What Happened To Coliesa McMillian From My 600-Lb Life?
The TLC reality show "My 600-lb Life" explores the lives and stories of people who are so morbidly obese that they weigh 600 pounds or more. Together with bariatric surgeon Younan "Dr. Now" Nowzaradan, each participant goes on a transformational journey as they try to lose weight and regain control of their lives. During her Season 8 episode, Dr. Now tried his best to help Coliesa McMillian, a 41-year-old woman with four kids who weighed in at 643 pounds when the filming of her episode began. But her case, unfortunately, did not go according to plan.