Reruns of Manifest are doing well on Netflix but drama still won't go for a fourth season

By Lynette Rice
EW.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't be encouraged by how well Manifest seems to be doing on Netflix. The drama won't go for a fourth season. Warner Bros. TV fell short of finding a new home for the thriller after NBC canceled the three-year-old series. Too bad, because lots of new viewers (like my mother) discovered the first two seasons on Netflix, where it's been trending in the top five for days now. Subscribers really seem to dig those broadcast TV thrillers. (Yet we can't explain why they liked ABC's throwaway The Baker and the Beauty).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
Person
Josh Dallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reruns#Drama#Nbc#Abc#Manifesters
