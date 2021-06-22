Reruns of Manifest are doing well on Netflix but drama still won't go for a fourth season

1. “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” Season 2 (available Tuesday, July 6) Why Should I Watch? Having already written one review of Tim Robinson’s ineffable sketch series and whilst preparing to write another, let me tell you one thing I’ve learned: It’s nearly impossible to articulate why “I Think You Should Leave” is a top-tier comedy. Sure, you can explain a few of the jokes — for instance, “‘The Bones Are Their Money’ is funny because musicians can’t just instinctively follow their lead singer and make up a hit song on the spot, lyrics and all, so illustrating an extreme misread of that scenario upends expectations” — but that… sounds… boring. It’s often Robinson’s unrelenting exuberance, the way he contorts his face into exasperated expressions or elevates his voice to ear-shattering pitches, that provides the perfect punctuation for these three- or four-minute sketches, shifting them from clever comic scenarios into unforgettable pieces of iconic candy. There’s a reason we’ve been relying on multiple sketches from Season 1 for meme fodder over the past two years: “I Think You Should Leave” just clicks with something deep within all of us. It’s just damn funny.