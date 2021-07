WASHINGTON – Record-high volume and value of red meat exports during the month of May proved to be a positive sign of global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which by this time last year had forced many foodservice outlets to close and exposed the fragility of the food-supply chain, in the United States and across the world. Based on US Department of Agriculture data, the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) said in a July 7 report that values of US beef and pork exports far surpassed previous records for the month of May. Meanwhile, the volume of US beef exports established a new record for May as pork values reached the third-highest mark in history.