Elon Musk could use hypersonic rocket for next-gen airline travel

Elon Musk has been great at totally disrupting entire industries with his companies, like PayPal, SpaceX, and Tesla just to name a few. SpaceX is currently building out its next-gen Starship launch vehicle system, with Elon teasing an upcoming test flight of the new platform. SpaceX will be using Starlink to blast off into space, onto the Moon, and onwards to Mars -- but what about the benefits of the hypersonic rocket technology here on Earth?