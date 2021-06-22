Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This $35 wireless charger deal is a must-buy for Pixel 5 owners

By Ara Wagoner
Android Central
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 5 is a wonderful phone with amazing cameras, but it continued an irksome trend from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4: it's very picky about wireless chargers. The Pixel 3 basically only fast-charged on the Pixel Stand. The Pixel 4 was slightly better but it was still hard to find a reliable wireless charger for. The Pixel 5 supports 15W wireless charging using the Extended Power Profile (EPP) standard within the Qi charging spec, but because Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus all use proprietary wireless charging profiles, EPP actually isn't that widely used.

www.androidcentral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Charger#Pixel 5#Epp#Iottie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Oneplus
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Here's how to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in your hands for free

Don't let the words "trade-in offer" keep you from scoring an excellent deal on your next smartphone. Samsung's trade-in program makes switching to your next device easy and affordable — you could even snag your next phone for free today. One of the best Samsung Galaxy deals available this week...
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Biscuit upgradable ceramic iPhone wireless charger

Chargers and cables have become an environmental problem since the introduction of the smartphone just over 10 years ago, to the point where Apple no longer includes power supplies in their packaging for their latest iPhone devices. One solution to help reduce the need to upgrade and dispose of older charges is Biscuit a zirconia ceramic, upgradable wireless charger that can be upgraded to “endure generations of technology”.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google Pixel 5 deal takes $99 off refurb models

Best Buy currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 5 5G Smartphone in Geek Squad refurbished condition for $600. Down from its $699 going rate, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year on the handset with today’s offer marking the lowest of 2021 on an unlocked model. Given how we were expecting to see a discount on Prime Day that never came to be, today’s offer is your chance to score the flagship handset on sale.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Best wireless chargers 2021 for iPhone, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and more

(Pocket-lint) - One of the best changes sweeping through flagship smartphones in the last couple of years has been the advent of wireless charging, letting you juice up your phone without needing to plug it in. If you've got a phone with wireless charging, then we've collected all the best wireless chargers together in one place just for you.
ElectronicsNeowin

Save 30% off this HyperGear ChargePad Pro Wireless Fast Charger

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where for you can save 30% off this HyperGear ChargePad Pro Wireless Fast Charger. This charging pad's adaptive output wireless technology ensures that your Qi-enabled device receives the fastest charge possible all the time. Say...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Unlocked Pixel 4 XL(Renewed) is $251 cheaper today

Amazon is offering a handsome discount of $251 on the unlocked Pixel 4 XL smartphone(renewed). The price of the Google Pixel smartphone is now at $327.87(was at $580) at Amazon. So if you do the math, you’re getting a massive $251.62 discount on Google the 4 XL. Pixel 4 XL...
ElectronicsGamespot

Sony's WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones Are A Great Deal Today

Investing in a good pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones is kind of life-changing. Whether you work at home and constantly have noisy construction outside your window or are always on the go, it's so nice to have a good-quality pair of headphones, light and comfortable, that can completely block out the noise and let you hone in on what you're doing, whether that's work, gaming, or listening to music or podcasts. Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones have been a popular pick for some time now--they still rank among CNET's highest rated noise-canceling headphones ever--and right now, they're on sale for a great price at Best Buy.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Killer new deal makes Google's Pixel 5 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Android purists on tight budgets don't have a lot of places left to buy last year's Pixel 4a 5G mid-ranger from, but if you hurry, the (slightly) higher-end Google Pixel 5 can be yours at an even lower price than $500.
Technologydroid-life.com

DEAL: Refurb’d Pixel 5 for Verizon Only $430 ($270 Off)

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Right now on Best Buy’s website, you can snag a refurbished Pixel 5 for just $429, down from its usual price of $699. Yup, Google has yet to discount this device and a new Pixel 5 will still run you $699. That’s pretty wild.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

RapidX Modula5 expandable wireless charger system review

REVIEW – With gadgets comes the chore of charging them. I’m all about convenience and minimalism, so when I was invited to review the RapidX Modula5 expandable wireless charging system, it ticked both boxes and I said “hook me up”. Let’s check it out. What is it?. The RapidX Modula5...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Lenovo’s cute Smart Clock 2 now comes with a wireless charger for your phone

It was very easy to fall for Lenovo’s cute Smart Clock, the small-screen, Google Assistant-powered gadget perfect for the bedside table, and now Lenovo has brought out an updated sequel. It doesn’t just have a new design either, because the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 comes with an added feature: A wireless charging plinth for your phone, boosting its space-saving usefulness.
Electronicssoyacincau.com

Deal: Get two Samsung UV Steriliser with wireless charging for RM199

Samsung Malaysia is currently running a promo for its mobile accessories and you can get their UV Steriliser with wireless charging with a hefty discount. Originally priced at RM299, the steriliser box is now offered with a 43% discount and you can save even more when you buy two units for RM199.

Comments / 0

Community Policy