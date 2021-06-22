This $35 wireless charger deal is a must-buy for Pixel 5 owners

Investing in a good pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones is kind of life-changing. Whether you work at home and constantly have noisy construction outside your window or are always on the go, it's so nice to have a good-quality pair of headphones, light and comfortable, that can completely block out the noise and let you hone in on what you're doing, whether that's work, gaming, or listening to music or podcasts. Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones have been a popular pick for some time now--they still rank among CNET's highest rated noise-canceling headphones ever--and right now, they're on sale for a great price at Best Buy.