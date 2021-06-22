Cancel
Newton County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 24.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Tue 8 am CDT 24.5 24.6 24.6

alerts.weather.gov
