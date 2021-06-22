Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Monday was 24.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 24.2 feet by Saturday. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Mon 8 pm CDT 24.4 24.4 24.3