Shared Leadership program application period closes July 16

The Shared Leadership program is accepting applications for the 2021-23 program until July 16, 2021. The program will begin in the fall of 2021. Shared Leadership provides faculty and staff with the information they need to become active participants in the university. By combining practical leadership tools with an in-depth view of the university’s processes, Shared Leadership will equip participants with the means necessary to make a significant contribution to the campus community and their individual departments.