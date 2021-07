USA Basketballs Olympic mens roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. Brooklyns James Harden has told the U.S. men's national team that he is committed to playing next month at the Tokyo Games, a person familiar with the decision said Monday. Miamis Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games.