Bears Latest NFL Franchise With Designs on Mega Stadium

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars have expanded their stadiums into year-round commerce areas. Now the Chicago Bears want to get in on the fun. The team submitted a bid to purchase Arlington International Racecourse as a potential site for a new stadium. Their current lease at downtown’s Soldier Field...

frontofficesports.com
