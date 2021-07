The Business Ethics Alliance (BusinessEthicsAlliance.org) is excited to host their annual EthicSpace Conference on Tuesday, November 9 starting at 11 a.m., in-person at CHI Health Center. The theme of this year’s conference is “Your Company. Our Community. All of Our Responsibility.” The keynote speaker for this year will be Kenyon Salo, who is one of the top keynote speakers and trainers for businesses and schools in the fields of motivation, inspiration, and adventure. Join the Business Ethics Alliance and hundreds of business executives and professionals for a compelling keynote address, lunch, networking, a post-event happy hour, and the opportunity to choose your own breakout sessions. The Alliance is now offering Early Bird pricing at $125 per ticket, which will be reserved to the first 100 tickets sold. Be sure to reserve your seat today at EthicSpace.org!