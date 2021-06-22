The life of Boise State retiree Angela Garcia to be celebrated July 17
Angela Garcia, who served Boise State for 30 years, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. The Boise State community is invited to a gathering to celebrate the life and honor the memory of Garcia at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Old Timer's Pavilion in Ann Morrison Park. A luncheon hosted by the family will follow the service. Those able to attend must RSVP on Facebook or by texting or emailing Garcia's daughter Jenny Thibodeau at (208) 343-2689 or jennythibodeau@u.boisestate.edu. Limited seating will be available inside the pavilion, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chair.