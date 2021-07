What do you get when you combine a passion for service, a career in educational psychology and a love for teaching the next generation? You get people like Janiece Pompa, a faculty member in the College of Education’s educational psychology department. Pompa was recently awarded a Presidential Citation from the president of the American Psychological Association (APA) in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the field of psychology. APA President Jennifer Kelly noted Pompa’s service on the State of Utah Governor’s Hispanic Council as the mental health representative, her membership on APA’s Division 40 Ethnic Minority Concerns Committee, acting as minority representative on the National Association of School Psychologists, as well as being chair of the Utah Psychology Association’s (UPA) Diversity and Underserved Populations Committees and her presidency of UPA not once, but twice.