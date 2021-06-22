Netflix Hires Allure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee as VP of Editorial and Publishing

Michelle Yeoh is the latest actress to join the cast of Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin. She will take on the role of Scian, and will star opposite Laurence O’Fuarain. Scían is “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”