David Katz, Fox Sports Head of Digital, Set to Exit

By Todd Spangler
Norwalk Hour
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatz is departing to “return to my entrepreneurial roots,” he wrote in a memo to Fox Sports staff Monday (read the full memo below). He also will serve as non-executive chairman of ThePostGame, the digital sports content and marketing agency he founded in 2007 and previously ran before joining Fox Sports in September 2018. In that capacity, he will work with ThePostGame CEO Eric Herd to further expand the company’s sports betting content business organically and via acquisitions.

Related
FootballInformationWeek

Fox Talks Building Up a Super Bowl-Grade Digital Platform

Television broadcaster Fox Corporation shared at this week’s INS1GHTS virtual conference a bit of the IT strategy and work that went into rebuilding some of its infrastructure and preparations that went into the 2020 Super Bowl stream to a global audience. Steven Thorpe, vice president of video platforms, and Michael...
EntertainmentRadio Business Report

FOX TV Stations Appoints A Digital Ops Head

He’s been “an integral part” of the Fox Television stations team for 14 years and was “a natural fit” for this position, says Fox TV Stations CEO Jack Abernethy. Meet the new SVP of Digital Operations for the Fox owned-and-operated over-the-air stations.
TV & VideosBoxingNews24.com

Fury vs. Wilder III : FOX Sports Offers Extensive Coverage

FOX Sports is set to air extensive preview programming in anticipation of the July 24 Pay-Per-View trilogy showdown between undefeated WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, beginning Saturday, July 3. With an intimate look into...
NFLlineups.com

Could the Family-Centric Walt Disney Corporation Endorse an ESPN Sportsbook?

ESPN is known as the worldwide leader in sports as arguably the most successful sports network in the United States and worldwide. The Walt Disney Company now owns 80% of ESPN as yet another example of the prestigious company seeking ways to be involved in several industries. Disney and ESPN have the potential to be at the forefront of the rapidly expanding sports betting industry in the United States. Still, with Disney’s deep-rooted family values, it’s unclear what type of integration makes sense in the long run for these companies.
NFLspglobal.com

Turner's 'The Match' sets revenue mark, but may not match 2020 record audience

This year's version of Turner Sports' "The Match" has set a revenue record but will be hard-pressed to equal last year's record-setting viewership performance. Teeing off July 6 at 5 p.m. ET from the Reserve Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., the fourth version of "The Match" pits six-time golf major winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against 2020 U.S. Open golf championship winner Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL most valuable player Aaron Rodgers.
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

ESPN, Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor all look bad in this drama

It is hard to figure out who looks the worst in the whole ESPN-Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor drama, but let’s give it a whirl. It starts with ESPN management. The Nichols comments — taped illegally or not — were known for a year throughout the top executive ranks. It was an open wound.
Economycrossingbroad.com

Sinclair Reportedly Put in a Bid for the NBC Regional Sports Networks

It was about two months ago when The Wall Street Journal reported that NBC was thinking about selling their regional sports networks, or perhaps moving them to Peacock instead, and going the streaming route. One of the things that you, the reader, brought up back then was Sinclair’s presence in...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To The Drama At ESPN

Former ESPN host and writer Jemele Hill is one of many who weighed in on the situation at her former employer involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols. Things exploded over the weekend when a New York Times report documented leaked audio of Nichols from July 2020 complaining about Taylor taking over her role hosting the NBA Finals.
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Former Longhorn Sam Acho Inks Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

High-level production on and off the field has been a staple during the career of Sam Acho. The former Texas defensive-end did it all during his time on the Forty Acres, and that isn't going to stop anytime soon. According to Brian Davis of HookEm.com, Acho, 32, will be taking...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Spun

2 Networks Are Reportedly Interested In ESPN’s Maria Taylor

Over the past two weeks, Maria Taylor‘s future at ESPN has been called into question due to several circumstances. Her contract with ESPN is coming to an end, but after the latest news she might choose to move on. Audio of fellow ESPN host Rachel Nichols questioning the network’s decision to choose Taylor over her for NBA Countdown made headlines.
NFLAwful Announcing

Apple reportedly in ‘early talks’ with NFL about Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is valuable commodity, especially within the streaming world. With upcoming TV deals wrapped up and announced, Sunday Ticket is the lone football property up for grabs and potential suitors have been reportedly in discussion about the out-of-market NFL service. One company reportedly discussing Sunday Ticket is a...
WWE411mania.com

Jon Moxley Sports Shaved Head At Autograph Signing

Jon Moxley has a new look, which was spotted at an autograph signing over the weekend. As you can see in the Twitter-posted video below, Moxley was in Las Vegas for a signing and briefly revealed that he has shaved his head. Moxley has been away from AEW TV since...

