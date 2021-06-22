David Katz, Fox Sports Head of Digital, Set to Exit

ESPN is known as the worldwide leader in sports as arguably the most successful sports network in the United States and worldwide. The Walt Disney Company now owns 80% of ESPN as yet another example of the prestigious company seeking ways to be involved in several industries. Disney and ESPN have the potential to be at the forefront of the rapidly expanding sports betting industry in the United States. Still, with Disney’s deep-rooted family values, it’s unclear what type of integration makes sense in the long run for these companies.