Golden Lion Tamarin Born At The Chattanooga Zoo
A Golden Lion Tamarin, an endangered species, was born one week ago today at the Chattanooga Zoo. “It’s always exciting when a new animal is born at the Chattanooga Zoo. It’s a great indicator that the parents are healthy and comfortable in their habitat, and it’s a big win for conservation. But when the animal born is an important piece in the conservation puzzle, that gives a whole new reason to celebrate” said Lacey Hickle, Chattanooga Zoo general curator.www.northwestgeorgianews.com