Local Area Roundup: Gloucester boys tennis drops close one, ME girls lax, girls tennis advance

The Fishermen (5-9) gave the unbeaten, top-seeded Mustangs (7-0) all they could handle in Monday's Division 2 North First Round tilt. Gloucester wins came from freshman Andry Payano Sousa at NO. 1 singles (6-3, 6-1) in what coach Derek Geary called his best match of the season and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Drew White and Nate Oaks (6-0, 6-3). Geary also credit the play of freshman Anders Littman at No. 2 singles. Playing against a senior, Littman took the match to three sets, dropping a nail-biter (6-7, 6-4, 4-6).