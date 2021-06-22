Cancel
Career Development & Advice

How to Give Your People the Tools to Lead and Succeed

By Scott Steinberg
Law.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike today’s most successful executives are aware, successfully practicing the art of leadership is less about exercising individual talent these days, and more about one’s ability to steer a workforce’s collective capabilities and expertise towards achieving a common goal. Noting this, even as an experienced and accomplished corporate counsel, it’s vital to make leadership a concept that scales at every level throughout your legal department – and enterprise. But to achieve this objective, you’ve also got to empower your colleagues to have the courage to make hard choices, and routinely deploy smarter ideas, no matter what challenges they may be facing. Luckily, applying a few simple strategies and shifts in thinking can help you get your workforce in the right mindset to take the reins here.

