Rara launches online shop for gemstone fine jewelry line in the U.S.

Online shopping has been a part of our lives for years now, but it is still growing fast. According to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce, last year Americans spent $791.7 billion online, an increase of 32.4 % from 2019. In the U.S. there are more than 2 million online shops, so picking the best ones isn't always easy. To help, Newsweek teamed up with respected research and data firm Statista to compile for the first time our list of America's Best Trending Online Shops.