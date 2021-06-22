Cancel
Sakuu Corporation Awarded Three New Patents to Support New Opportunities for Breakthrough Applications

By PRWeb
SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Sakuu Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.), the leader in automated multi-process additive manufacturing (AM), is pleased to announce the approval of three patents; a hybrid solid-state cell with a sealed anode structure, an additive manufacturing system with the ability to create an active device such as a micro-reactor or solid-state battery, and an electrophotographic multi-material 3D printer.

