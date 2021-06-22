Sakuu Corporation Awarded Three New Patents to Support New Opportunities for Breakthrough Applications
SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Sakuu Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.), the leader in automated multi-process additive manufacturing (AM), is pleased to announce the approval of three patents; a hybrid solid-state cell with a sealed anode structure, an additive manufacturing system with the ability to create an active device such as a micro-reactor or solid-state battery, and an electrophotographic multi-material 3D printer.www.sfgate.com