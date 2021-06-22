Cancel
GC to Outside Counsel: Be Available, Responsive and Flexible

Burning Issue: Be available, responsive and flexible. You need to be able to depend on outside counsel to be available when you need them, in the sense of being flexible and responsive. The COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted other key attributes, including agility and urgency. These can be key differentiators between success and failure. You need up-to-date information about changing conditions, emerging standards and novel risks, and so you want a highly responsive firm. Having these skills in your law firm partner helps them become more of a true extension of your legal department.

