Greeley Celebrating The Fourth Of July

Time to plan your fourth of July activities in Greeley. First grab your blanket and lawn chair and get ready for the Independence Parade presented by the Greeley Stampede at 9 a.m. July 3rd. The parade will run north along 10th Avenue starting at the University of Northern Colorado campus at 19th Street and ending on 5th Street past Lincoln Park. Then the Greeley Stampede will be shooting off fireworks in honor of the 4th of July holiday beginning at 9:45 p.m. at 600 N. 14th Ave. around Island Grove Regional Park.