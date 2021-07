The bill did not receive a single 'No' vote this Session. Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that would have broadened youths’ abilities to expunge their arrest records. Florida currently allows minors to expunge first-time misdemeanors if they complete a diversion program. However, the proposal (SB 274), carried by Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry and Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith, would have expanded juvenile expunction laws to include felonies and other arrests beyond their first offense.