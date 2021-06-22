“The Best of the Chosen Few”: Chosen Few Picnic Goes Virtual Again.

The Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival is the world’s longest-running event dedicated to House Music, drawing more than 40,000 fans to Chicago each July. Nicknamed the “Woodstock of House Music” for its family reunion vibe, the event began in 1990 as a small reunion of high school friends and family who gathered behind the Museum of Science & Industry to reminisce and celebrate the culture that birthed House Music on Chicago’s South Side. Today, Chosen Few DJs’ in-person and virtual events attract House Music lovers from across the globe and counts among its supporters former United States President Barack Obama. The Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival will look different for a second year, as organizers announced details of their live streaming event today.