United States Mint Releases Flagship Video Honoring American Eagle Coin Program

On this 4th of July, I will honor the American ideal which the United States flag represents. Flying the flag doesn’t make me a patriot. Working to bring America closer to the ideals that the flag represents makes me a patriot. The consistent growth towards a “more perfect union” includes guaranteeing equal rights and respect for all people. The guarantee that every eligible voter has equal access to vote is an American ideal. Working towards the equal application of the law for everyone is an American ideal worth achieving. Respectfully acknowledging the legitimate results of an election with a peaceful transition of power is an American ideal. Recognizing political differences respectfully without resorting to name-calling and demeaning references is an American ideal. Hate speech, bigotry, expressions of “white supremacy” are not expressions of the American dream. Certainly, attacking the nation’s Capitol is not an action of an American patriot.