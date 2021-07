According the the organization, a further $1 billion has also been approved, though not yet deposited in accounts. As of today (June 30), the Small Business Administration has delivered $1 billion in Shuttered Venue Operator Grant funds to the accounts of independent promoters, venues, movie theaters and more, according to the organization. The SBA informed those on the daily SVOG stakeholders call this morning that another $1 billion in funds has been awarded to businesses, but has not yet been deposited in their accounts.