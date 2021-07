The coronavirus crisis has you paying attention to widely circulated health information than ever. Some of it is essential and useful; some of it (particularly reports of home remedies or cures) is nonsense. And although much of the nonsense was quickly debunked, it got us thinking about how less-than-helpful health tips can endure through the years. Although none of these are as dangerous as drinking bleach—please don't do that—these are the top "health" tips you should stop following immediately. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.