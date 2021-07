During a five-week, four-country, five-state tour of the late-pandemic world, I slept in 15 different rooms, including the one I grew up in, a cabin near enough to Denali, a corner suite in the Sierras and a cubby in the back of a vacation cottage that I definitely would have died in if there’d been a fire, given the lack of windows/escape route. Of all of them, one was best: a first-floor room at the newly revamped Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga. It is mud-bath heaven, and here is why.