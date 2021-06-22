Ronald Acuña Jr., Ian Anderson lead Braves to 1-0 win over Mets

The Braves miraculous comeback on Sunday is still less than three days old; however, it feels like it was weeks ago. As fun as that afternoon and evening was, the momentum from that moment feels like a distant memory. These words are not meant to be hyperbole or dramatic, just simply a way to express how disappointing this team continues to play this season each and every time it seems they finally have a little spark to work with. After scoring five runs in the ninth and tenth innings on Sunday, the Braves have responded with a series loss and two total runs over 18 innings against the Pirates.