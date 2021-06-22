Ronald Acuña Jr., Ian Anderson lead Braves to 1-0 win over Mets
Ronald Acuña Jr. homered again while Ian Anderson turned in a good outing in a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. The Braves missed a golden opportunity in the first against Mets righty Jerad Eickhoff who was making his first start in the Majors since 2019. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a double. After a Freddie Freeman pop out, Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte walked to load the bases. Austin Riley worked the count full but then chased a low and away slider for the second out. Dansby Swanson then tapped back to the mound to end the threat.www.talkingchop.com