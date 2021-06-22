Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Washington County in east central New York * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 937 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Whitehall, Lock Twelve Marina, Snody Dock and Low Hampton.alerts.weather.gov