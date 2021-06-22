Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

What Will Multisite Churches Look Like After COVID?

By Jim Tomberlin
outreachmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow the pandemic is shaping the future of the multisite church. At the beginning of the COVID-19 era in March of 2020, local churches learned to pivot to online church and online giving, then doubled down on connecting and shepherding their flocks. Many served their local communities in highly tangible...

outreachmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Church Services#Church Attendance#Protestant Churches#Covid#Multisite#Church Mergers#The Unstuck Group#North American#Phygital Church#Digital Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

5 Sins That Will Slowly Erode Your Church

In working with dozens of churches over the last 20 years, I’ve discovered some deadly sins of an unhealthy church. And I should clarify that and say these are deadly sins of church people. I’m a walking testimony that the people who make up Christ’s church still sin. It is...
ReligionWashington Post

As United Church of Christ takes on race and LGBTQ issues, consensus reigns

(RNS) — When the United Church of Christ kicks off its General Synod on Sunday (July 11), the Rev. Traci Blackmon isn’t worried about fractious votes, conservative insurgencies or to-do’s over high-level resignations — or calls for the same. The UCC, in short, is no Southern Baptist Convention, which endured all of the above at its annual meeting last month.
ReligionHerald Ledger

GTEH visits provide discipleship opportunity

Taking the gospel to every home has some benefits for churches, in addition to sharing the gospel message with people who do not have a relationship with Jesus Christ. That reality was evident last Saturday to Bryan Grigg, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Lyon County. “We had an awesome...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

When You Need to Revitalize Your Church Revitalization Efforts

4 warning signs you may need to revive your efforts. Studies have shown that, on average, over 4,000 churches close each year, and many more are struggling to hang on. The pandemic has accelerated the death of many churches. Those churches already amid a turnaround have faced stronger headwinds that have either slowed progress or stopped it. So how do a church and her leadership know that it is time to revive the revitalization efforts in the local church?
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Why Communion matters in Catholic life -- and what it means to be denied the Eucharist

The biannual U.S. Catholic bishops’ meeting received more than its usual attention this June due to one particular item on its agenda: a proposed document on the Sacrament of the Eucharist, a ritual also known as Holy Communion. Because this as yet unwritten document is expected to include guidance on when and whether Holy Communion may be refused to a Catholic who presents her or himself in a manifest state of serious sin, this church matter received note in the pages of national newspapers. It also prompted a “Statement of Principles” from 60 Democratic Catholics in the U.S. House of Representatives...
ReligionAlbany Herald

CREEDE HINSHAW: The pope and stress in the church

Pope Francis, who is 84 years old, is recovering from colon surgery, and I pray he will soon return to full strength. His surgery, to alleviate diverticulitis, required general anesthesia. The pontiff, displaying his faithful pastoral heart, was not admitted to the Rome hospital until after conducting the traditional Sunday prayers in St. Peter’s Square.
Religionelizabethton.com

Nowhere in the Constitution do the words ‘Separation of Church and state’ exist

Today’s America has come under attack from all different directions. From the media, to special interest groups, everyone is clamoring to figure where America fits into the world. And in reality it doesn’t nor is it supposed to. We were created to stand apart, and one aspect of that is the Constitution. How many times have we as Americans heard the title phrase spoken in the media. It is usually used to take something away from us, or just simply to try and win an argument. Well it was used to take prayer out of our schools and in the process weaken our school systems. It was used to remove the Ten Commandments from government buildings, but is it really in the Constitution? Is this one phrase that so many wield like a sword apart of our heritage? And does anyone really care anymore? Or are we content with just letting God be removed from America altogether?
Religionftc.co

Is God for Us?

We live in an ego-centric society, which has saturated our churches and our faith. We have been programmed to think about ourselves. Most patterns in our lives are somehow tied to serving “me and my needs,” “my family,” or “my country.” Think about how much of our giving is tied to that which benefits us? Would we tithe as much if it were not tax-deductible? Would we give more to a building program (from which our kids will benefit) or a poverty program in Indonesia (which benefits me in no way)?
Religionharlanenterprise.net

LIVING ON PURPOSE: How much does God love you?

As our spiritual values become more centered on God, it’s normal to start looking forward to our eternal existence. For those who are in Christ, how exciting it is to know that our heavenly Father and His Son Jesus, our loved ones, our new name, our glorified body, inheritance, citizenship, and crowns and rewards are all a part of our glorious future. We are briefly passing through this world and the only thing we will take with us when we depart is an account of how we lived and loved. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, suffering, worries, or sorrow. It’s true that God loves everyone, but we will not enter heaven just because we are good or deserve it. We are given eternal life when we repent, confess, believe, and accept by faith that within God’s grace, the blood of Jesus is the only price that can pay the ransom for our sins. Redemption is all about God’s plan that was accomplished on the cross. Listen to these lyrics from the song, East to the West by Casting Crowns,“In the arms of your mercy, I find rest… You know just how far the east is from the west… from one scarred hand to the other.”
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Practicing the Gift of Presence in the Digital Age

One of the greatest problems I have faced in both pastoral ministry and health care chaplaincy is the ability to be present. Chaplaincy formative theories often utilize the language of being a non-anxious presence when relationally connecting with people. In an age of alarmist news media, social media, cell phone, tablet and television screens, and copious other distractions, it can be nearly impossible to be present in the moment with another human being. The challenge for pastoral ministers is to have the capacity to be present with others for the sake of relational connection, empathy, compassion and the communication of the gospel.
ReligionBrunswick News

Humanism is the worship of man

I struggle with living in the Christian world and still being part of the whole world. Is humanism the same as today’s progressive movement?. Dear P.H.: Humanism is the worship of man. It has taken on the form of religion; glorifying self and taking God out of His rightful place. This has always been prevalent in the world and is called by many different names.
Loudon County, TNCitizen Tribune

Churches approaching normalcy

Area churches are beginning to see a rise in activities and attendance after more than a year of shutdowns and cancellations. Youth ministries, community service and fellowship opportunities suffered during the pandemic. The Rev. Amy Cook, Loudon United Methodist Church pastor, said the church is finally getting children’s programs “back together.”
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Encouragement for Weary Leaders

God does some of his best work when we are in the wilderness. As I revisit the Exodus narrative, I am drawn again to the many leadership lessons we can learn in the wilderness. God does some of his best work when we are in the wilderness. If we surrender to it, the experience can prepare us for the work ahead.
ReligionPosted by
The Voice

Catholic church

Commentary OpinionCatholic churchDeena ShermanMatt KruszewskiOpinionReader's Commentary. Reader’s Commentary: Response to spiritual danger. By Matt KruszewskiAurora In the June 24 issue of The Voice (thevoice.us/another-christian-church-chapter-evolves-on-its-role), Deena Sherman asks questions of the Roman Catholic Church in holding sacraments hostage when the sacraments are sought by those judged to have committed certain specific sins. However, it is not the role of priests and bishops to...
Religionmadisoncountyjournal.com

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Jesus came to take away sin

The Lord had promised to build His church, beginning in Jerusalem and then spreading to Judea, Samaria, and the ends of the earth (Acts Chapter 1). Thus far in Acts we have seen the gospel spread in the Jewish cities as promised. Many have been converted through the good news that Jesus came to take away sin, vanquish death, and break the power of Satan.
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Words of encouragement from Jesus

NASHVILLE (BP) – This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy