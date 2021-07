(FOX 9) - Minnesota has fallen as many as 133,000 people short of Gov. Tim Walz's initial goal of getting 70% of Minnesotans ages 16 and older vaccinated by July 1. Thursday, the state reported 2,954,169 people ages 16 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose. The data is as of Tuesday, though it likely hasn't changed much because Minnesota is averaging only a few thousand new doses administered each day. Walz had initially put the benchmark at 3,087,404 people.