Ben Rhodes To Retire As Fairfield Fire Chief

Effective July 9, Ben Rhodes will retire as chief of the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, capping 31 years with the department. Ben moved here with his family in 1973 at the age of six. He was born at Vandenburg Air Force Base in California, where his dad, who was in the US Air Force, drove tanks. Ben told the Sun Times people are sometimes surprised that the Air Force had their own tanks, which were used for security at bases.