Georgetown ISD announces new principal at Carver Elementary School

The Georgetown ISD board of trustees unanimously approved hiring Tosha VanMetre as the Carver Elementary School principal June 21. VanMetre held multiple roles in education before landing her current position. She worked as a geometry teacher and instructional coach at Manor High School, associate principal at Manor Middle School and as an assistant principal at Forbes Middle School in GISD. As her roles change and evolve in her education career, so have her passions in the field, VanMetre said.