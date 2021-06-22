Cancel
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown ISD announces new principal at Carver Elementary School

By Trent Thompson
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 17 days ago
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees unanimously approved hiring Tosha VanMetre as the Carver Elementary School principal June 21. VanMetre held multiple roles in education before landing her current position. She worked as a geometry teacher and instructional coach at Manor High School, associate principal at Manor Middle School and as an assistant principal at Forbes Middle School in GISD. As her roles change and evolve in her education career, so have her passions in the field, VanMetre said.

