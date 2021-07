After a profession change that included turning down the chance to return overseas and continue his pro basketball career, Darian Hooker, better known as Ayye Moe, began making music in 2017. Fighting against the doubts of some close to him and the steep learning curve, he began as a rapper. Soon he took voice lessons and discovered his passion to do more than rap music. He said in an interview, “The challenge of doing [voice lessons] and being able to write songs that I can vocally go off on was something I took as a challenge. That is why the transition from my initial single, “Switch Teams,” to my second single, “Came to Do,” is so.