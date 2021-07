The new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf R hot hatch debuted last year as the most powerful Golf ever, and now there's a more practical alternative. Say hello to the all-new Golf R Wagon, also known as the Estate and Variant in other markets. Before you get too excited, let's get the bad news out of the way: the Golf R Wagon isn't coming to America. There just isn't enough demand for sporty wagons here. Sadly, the achingly stunning Arteon Shooting Brake also won't be sold in the US for the same reason.