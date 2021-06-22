Not Taking Fatherhood Seriously? Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Allegedly Heading For Break Up

Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to respect her daughter's privacy in open letter. In an open letter on her Instagram Story on July 5, Gigi Hadid asked "paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts" to respect the privacy of her 10-month-old daughter Khai as she gets older and more curious about the world. In her post, the model, who shares Khai with Zayn Malik, specifically asked for help keeping her little one's face out of photos. Gigi explained that Khai "loves seeing the world," writing that during recent visits to New York City, the baby's "wanted her sun shade up" on her stroller like it often is near the family's farm in Pennsylvania. "… She doesn't understand what I've wanted to protect her from," Gigi continued (via Glamour). The new mom said she also wants her daughter to see "…the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures." Gigi said she and Zayn want Khai to be able to "choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age," so she can "can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen." Finally, Gigi wrote, "It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC, and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, and if and when she is caught on camera." She concluded by saying she just wants "the best" for her little one "as all parents do" and thanked everyone who has been respectful of her wishes regarding Khai's privacy thus far. Gigi and Zayn quietly welcomed Khai in September.