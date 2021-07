The global Nematicides Market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nematodes, a scientific term indicated for roundworms, comprises above 15,000 species. Most of the nematodes' species which attack crops are generally microscopic. Nematodes attack the foliage, flowers, stem, and plants' roots. They specifically attack roots, causing root knots, stunted root systems, and root lesions, resulting in declining of the plants or crops. Nematodes are immensely harmful for plants, as they attack plants to feed on them. Therefore, nematodes causing severe damage to many crops by eating the flowers, fruits, leading to decreased crop productivity. Nematicides are majorly used by farmers for killing as well as controlling nematodes.