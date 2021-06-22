Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

JPL scientists say high-altitude balloons may be used to study Venus

By City News Service
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA — Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech said today they want to further test the use of high-altitude balloons — like two used in California after a series of earthquakes about two years ago — to determine if they could be utilized to study seismic activity on Venus.

www.presstelegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpl#Balloons#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Jpl#Caltech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Unexplainable” –Cassini Mission’s Amazing Discovery in the Plumes of Enceladus

Saturn’s moon Enceladus is unique in our Solar System — with plumes of water vapor and ice perpetually erupting, shooting jets hundreds of miles into space from its global subsurface ocean through cracks —parallel, evenly spaced “stripes” that are some 130 kilometers long and 35 kilometers apart–on Enceladus’s ice-encased surface providing an intriguing glimpse into what the moon’s subsurface ocean might contain, possibly providing conditions favorable to life. The answer, a new study has found, may lie in the plumes.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyScience Now

Brine-driven destruction of clay minerals in Gale crater, Mars

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Sedimentary rocks exposed in Gale crater on Mars contain extensive clay minerals. Bristow et al. analyzed drill samples collected by the Curiosity rover as it climbed up sedimentary layers in the crater. They found evidence of past reactions with liquid water and sulfate brines, which could have percolated through the clay from an overlying sulfate deposit. Similar sulfate deposits are widespread across the planet and represent some of the last sedimentary rocks to form before the planet lost its surface liquid water, so the results inform our understanding of the geologic processes that occurred as Mars dried out.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

What Will ESA's EnVision Learn at Venus?

ESA’s EnVision mission to Venus adds to the growing number of spacecraft investigating our sister planet. How will they work together to understand our sister planet?. When the European Space Agency announced that the EnVision orbiter would head to Venus in the early 2030s, the mission became the third in a new crop of spacecraft soon to be bound for our sister planet. NASA's recently selected DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions are due to launch later this decade.
Aerospace & Defensecbs4local.com

NASA's new mission: Repairing the Hubble space telescope

NASA's Hubble space telescopes 30-yearlong observation mission may be over, unless NASA can fix a new problem aboard the orbiting telescope. NASA says Hubble’s payload computer went offline back on June 13, since then, NASA has been troubleshooting to find out what’s wrong. So far, attempts to bring it back online have not been successful.
AstronomyPhys.org

NASA space lasers map meltwater lakes in Antarctica with striking precision

From above, the Antarctic Ice Sheet might look like a calm, perpetual ice blanket that has covered Antarctica for millions of years. But the ice sheet can be thousands of meters deep at its thickest, and it hides hundreds of meltwater lakes where its base meets the continent's bedrock. Deep below the surface, some of these lakes fill and drain continuously through a system of waterways that eventually drain into the ocean.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Image: Lunar hardware delivered to NASA Goddard

A new instrument that will fly to the moon has been delivered to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), led by Principal Investigator Dr. Barbara Cohen at NASA Goddard, was built and tested in collaboration with the European Space Agency, The Open University and RAL Space in the United Kingdom, and delivered to NASA Goddard in late June.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Scientists Discover Thousands of Ancient Tombs In Galaxy-Like Patterns

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the vast and spectacular landscape of eastern Sudan, tombs deposited across generations have created enormous patterns resembling galaxies, according to a new study that combined fieldwork, cosmological tools, and remote-sensing technologies. Sudan’s hilly Kassala region, which...
AstronomyMIT Technology Review

The solar wind bubble that protects Earth has been mapped for the first time

In 2009, using NASA’s Interstellar Boundary Explorer, also known as IBEX, astronomers spied a strange ribbon-like structure dancing between our solar system and the rest of interstellar space. The discovery of the IBEX Ribbon, which is invisible to both telescopes and the human eye, was one of scientists’ first forays...
Aerospace & DefensePlanetary Society

VIPER, NASA’s Moon resource mapper

NASA is launching the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, in 2023 to map water on the Moon’s south pole. VIPER’s findings will pave the way for future lunar habitats while also providing insights into the history and origin of water in the solar system. VIPER is different from...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

NASA’s self-driving Perseverance Mars rover ‘takes the wheel’

NASA’s newest six-wheeled robot on Mars, the Perseverance rover, is beginning an epic journey across a crater floor seeking signs of ancient life. That means the rover team is deeply engaged with planning navigation routes, drafting instructions to be beamed up, even donning special 3D glasses to help map their course.
AstronomyNewswise

Professor Engineers Radar Tools to Monitor Space Weather

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - We are all too familiar with severe weather on Earth, but many of us aren’t aware of the severe weather in space – the varying conditions between the sun and the Earth, including solar wind, flares and particles. David Hysell, the Thomas R. Briggs Professor...
AstronomyCNET

Methane mystery on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus: Could it be a sign of life?

While we're busy digging around in the dry dust of Mars and the atmosphere of Venus looking for signs of microbes, Saturnian moon Enceladus is sending out plumes that shout, "Hey, humans, I might be a great spot for life!" Microbes could be a possible reason for intriguing methane readings from the moon, a new study suggests.
Astronomygoodmenproject.com

Ancient Tree Shows Result of Magnetic Pole Switch

Here is the news of the world from 42,000 years ago. Imagine a dramatic shift in global climate during the last Ice Age; a co-incident extinction of one human species and a range of giant Australian mammals; a devastated ozone layer and astonishing displays of auroras over the tropics, all triggered by a simple but unimaginable shift.
Earth SciencePhys.org

Like a molten pancake: A new model for shield volcano eruption

There are some large shield volcanoes in the world's oceans where the lava is usually not ejected from the crater in violent explosions, but flows slowly out of the ground from long fissures. In the recent eruption of the Sierra Negra volcano in the Galapagos Islands, which lie just under a thousand kilometers off South America in the Pacific Ocean, one of these fissures was fed through a curved pathway in June 2018. This 15 kilometer-long pathway, including the kink, was created by the interaction of three different forces in the subsurface, Timothy Davis and Eleonora Rivalta from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, together with Marco Bagnardi and Paul Lundgren from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, now explain based on computer models in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy